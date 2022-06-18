Military Makeover with Montel reveals new renovation for Michigan City veteran

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) -A veteran living in Michigan City came home to an unexpected surprise on Friday with an unexpected guest--TV host and actor Montel Williams standing in front of their completely renovated house.

16 News Now was in attendance for this jaw-dropping reveal where we learned why Montel is changing lives for those who served.

“Next to marriage, meeting her, the birth of my children, this is up there,” said renovation recipient Michael Stupar.

Stupar moved around with his family during a 20-year career as a US Army Staff Sergeant. The folks at Military Makeover are thanking him for his two decades of serving our country by making it easier to settle into their Michigan City home.

“The whole thing is out of a magazine--It blew our minds,” said Stupar’s wife, Crystal Stupar.

“The whole house is out of a magazine now. It’s definitely in the 21st century now, it’s not in ‘61 anymore,” Stupar said.

This is the 31st time Military Makeover with Montel completed a renovation like this for a military family. Montel Williams says he wants to make a difference in the lives of those who’ve served because he knows what sacrifices our military members make as a Marine Corps veteran himself.

“You know, to be able to make a dream come true for a veteran, especially at a time when most people in this country only say ‘thank you for your service’ as lip service, at least we actually get to do something by saying ‘thank you for your service’,” said Military Makeover with Montel host Montel Williams.

This big reveal took a big production crew and a big effort from local builders. Patrick Industries, headquartered in Elkhart, was a big reason why 4 months’ worth of work only took two weeks with this makeover.

“New roof, new paint inside and out, new kitchen, new bathrooms, bedrooms for the kids, new flooring. It is really going to be a place that the Stupar family deserves and that they can now start off the second part of their life’s journey in a brand new environment,” said Military Makeover with Montel co-host Art Edmonds.

Continuing to serve those who’ve served our country.

You might be wondering, why can’t we see what it looks like inside? You’ll have to wait until the new season of Military Makeover with Montel airs later this summer.

You can start seeing new episodes featuring the Stupar’s makeover every Friday morning beginning August 12th.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.