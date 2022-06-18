Advertisement

Instant family: Couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day

A couple in Texas will be celebrating Father’s Day with four newborn babies. (Source: KGNS)
By Justin Reyes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A couple in Texas is celebrating Father’s Day a little early as they welcome quadruplets into the world.

On Monday, the Laredo Medical Center announced that staff helped deliver the four baby girls for parents Ivan and Laura.

KGNS reports the quadruplets arrived at 7:42 a.m. with baby Ayleen leading the way, followed by Kiara, Mia and Ivana.

Hospital staff said the girls’ parents were delighted about their new instant family.

According to officials, the babies were the first set of quadruplets born at the medical center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart
On Thurdsay, South Bend’s old Bendix building was demolished.
South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished
Generic image of crash scene
One dead after crash involving motorcycle in Elkhart County
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool.
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool

Latest News

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over
FILE - Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote
Interra's Chief Funding Officer Phil Wiens (left) and ​Senior Vice President of Commercial...
Wakarusa community breaks ground on ‘Doc’s Pavilion’