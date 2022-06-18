Advertisement

‘Fridays by the Fountain’ underway in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can catch live music every Friday at the Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts invites you to take some time to listen to groups perform a wide range of music each week.

This week’s performance featured the group Qsonics.

“People were kinda stuck indoors and now we can see everybody out and about,” Leesonn Smith, an attendee said. “The music too. I’m a big music guy so it’s always nice to hear different talent from across the city. If you like any sort of music at all, come on out. People are singing, dancing, vibing. There’s food. Beautiful sights and scenery.”

Fridays by the Fountain continues every Friday until the end of August. Next week’s performance is by Hey Annie.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart
On Thurdsay, South Bend’s old Bendix building was demolished.
South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished
Michigan man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with pre-teen daughter
Police respond to an incident on Huey St. around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
South Bend Police respond to shooting on Huey Street
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Chuck Freeby inducted into local chapter of Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Chuck Freeby inducted into local chapter of Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Notre Dame takes down Texas at College World Series
Notre Dame takes down Texas at College World Series
Perfect weekend ahead with lots of sunshine
Fantastic Father’s Day Weekend Ahead
Perfect weekend ahead with lots of sunshine
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 6-17-22
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash near Elkhart