‘Fridays by the Fountain’ underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can catch live music every Friday at the Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts invites you to take some time to listen to groups perform a wide range of music each week.

This week’s performance featured the group Qsonics.

“People were kinda stuck indoors and now we can see everybody out and about,” Leesonn Smith, an attendee said. “The music too. I’m a big music guy so it’s always nice to hear different talent from across the city. If you like any sort of music at all, come on out. People are singing, dancing, vibing. There’s food. Beautiful sights and scenery.”

Fridays by the Fountain continues every Friday until the end of August. Next week’s performance is by Hey Annie.

