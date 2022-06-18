Fantastic Father’s Day Weekend Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Friday night: Cooler and comfy with temps falling into the mid 50s.

Saturday: Highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, falling into the mid 50s once again.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Monday and beyond: back into the 90s, say hello to summer!

High: 81

Low: 63

PPT: 0.00″

