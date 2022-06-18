Fantastic Father’s Day Weekend Ahead
Lots of sunshine and near normal temps!
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Friday night: Cooler and comfy with temps falling into the mid 50s.
Saturday: Highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, falling into the mid 50s once again.
Juneteenth: Mostly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.
Monday and beyond: back into the 90s, say hello to summer!
High: 81
Low: 63
PPT: 0.00″
