Drive by shooting at gas station injures one person in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday morning at a gas station in Berrien Springs.

Officers responded to the scene at the Speedway gas station on North Cass street around 3 a.m. on Saturday, and when they got there the found a male employee had a gunshot wound in his leg.

That employee and other witnesses say multiple people were in the parking lot of the business and were arguing. During the altercation, a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots from a rifle towards people in the lot, the employee who was struck has standing near the entrance when hit.

He has been taken to Spectrum/Lakeland Hospital in Saint Joseph, Michigan for treatment, and his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Berrien Springs Police Department.

