CONGRATS CHUCK! Freeby among 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Chuck Freeby inducted into local chapter of Indiana Football Hall of Fame
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph Valley Chapter of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame held its first induction ceremony since 2018 Friday evening.

Ten men who have had a lasting impact on football in the area were recognized, including longtime WNDU contributor Chuck Freeby.

“All these guys have tremendous accomplishments,” Chuck said prior to the night’s ceremony. “All I’ve ever done is report on the accomplishments of others, but there’s a place for that and I’m glad that the football community appreciates that place.”

A Michiana native, Notre dame graduate, and long-time lover of local sports, Freeby has poured decades into covering athletics throughout Michiana.

He’s already a member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame, and in2017 he was named Indiana’s Sportscaster of the Year.

He’s a frequent guest speaker and emcee at local events, and contributes to multiple charities including Hannah’s House and Reins of Life.

Also inducted at the ceremony were Johnny Lujack (Notre Dame), Ned Cook (Jimtown), Mike Hecklinski (Marian), Marty Huber (Bremen), Jeremy Lowery (Penn), David Miller (Goshen), Rickie Mitchem (SB Adams), Tony Semak (Penn), and Roy Swoape (Concord).

