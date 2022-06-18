Advertisement

Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop to celebrate 100th anniversary on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop in Dowagiac is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.

The store opens at noon, and festivities kick off at 3 p.m.

Caruso’s is family-owned and operated since 1922, and the store can’t wait to look back on it’s last century of service on Saturday.

“We’re on our fifth generation of customers and families that have been here and now their fifth generation is coming with them too,” said Julie Johnson, owner of Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop. “It’s neat it’s kind of a family affair here, not just with our family but with our customers and our community too.”

A community-wide party is happening tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be live music, and an auction of momentos throughout the years.

