Advertisement

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine”, according to a White House statement.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart
On Thurdsay, South Bend’s old Bendix building was demolished.
South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished
Michigan man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with pre-teen daughter
John Parnell Thomas of South Bend has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting.
South Bend man charged in deadly May shooting
Randall Koth, 47, was arrested after a tri-county pursuit.
Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit

Latest News

This is the 31st time Military Makeover with Montel completed a renovation like this for a...
Military Makeover with Montel reveals new renovation for Michigan City veteran
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Spring is looking more like mid-summer weather, which is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl...
Pet Vet: Spring season and pets