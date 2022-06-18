Accident in Mishawaka closes road for multiple hours

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to an accident that closed down a part of Edison Road for multiple hours late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Multiple officers were on scene of the crash, and at least one car and a motorcycle were involved. At this time it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash. The road is now clear.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Mishawaka Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.