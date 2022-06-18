55th annual Leeper Park Art Fair features 88 artist booths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For 55 years, the Leeper Park Art Fair has been a tradition in South Bend.

The fair brings artists from all over the United States with different art forms together, to showcase and sell their art.

The fair also features music, food and with twelve different categories of art being judged and showcased, the free event has something for everyone.

“I’ve been around art my whole life, my parents are both artists, and I myself dabble a little bit here and there, but it’s really about bringing it to the community, and keeping the tradition going in South Bend,” says Hedy De Nolf, the fair’s coordinator.

De Nolf says that there are 88 different artist booths this year, and the last day of the fair is tomorrow, June 19th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

