Advertisement

55th annual Leeper Park Art Fair features 88 artist booths

55th Leeper Park Art Fair
55th Leeper Park Art Fair(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For 55 years, the Leeper Park Art Fair has been a tradition in South Bend.

The fair brings artists from all over the United States with different art forms together, to showcase and sell their art.

The fair also features music, food and with twelve different categories of art being judged and showcased, the free event has something for everyone.

“I’ve been around art my whole life, my parents are both artists, and I myself dabble a little bit here and there, but it’s really about bringing it to the community, and keeping the tradition going in South Bend,” says Hedy De Nolf, the fair’s coordinator.

De Nolf says that there are 88 different artist booths this year, and the last day of the fair is tomorrow, June 19th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart
On Thurdsay, South Bend’s old Bendix building was demolished.
South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished
Michigan man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with pre-teen daughter
John Parnell Thomas of South Bend has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting.
South Bend man charged in deadly May shooting
Randall Koth, 47, was arrested after a tri-county pursuit.
Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit

Latest News

Drive the bus with us hiring event.
South Bend Community School Corporation lets drivers test drive a school bus
Multiple people in Critical Condition after Friday night crash
This is the 31st time Military Makeover with Montel completed a renovation like this for a...
Military Makeover with Montel reveals new renovation for Michigan City veteran
Spring is looking more like mid-summer weather, which is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl...
Pet Vet: Spring season and pets