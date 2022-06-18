Advertisement

34th annual Elkhart Jazz Festival underway

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The rhythm is back in downtown Elkhart for the 34th annual Elkhart Jazz Festival.

This is one of the longest-running regional festivals in the country, and is one of the city’s biggest events.

Five main stages - scattered throughout the city - will showcase hundreds of performers and 40 different bands.

There will also be pop-up shows.

“I’ll try to hear everybody even if it’s for 15 minutes. Get through 40 different bands though, it’s tough, but I love it. I love music,” said Co-chair of the Elkhart Jazz Festival Kurt Janowsky

Talented artists, like Danny Lerman, will be here this weekend.

“It’s fun playing out here for the Jazz Festival and associated events and also playing for the Mayor of Elkhart,” said Lerman.

“A lot of entertainment. You pick. You look. You read about them in the program. You see what kind of music it is, see who you think you’ll like. Go see somebody you have seen before that you know you’ll like...listen to somebody new that you aren’t sure about...If you love music and don’t necessarily think you’re a jazz fan, you will love the festival. We cross all genres of jazz and we get outside of jazz a little bit too,” said Janowsky.

There’s also food trucks, fireworks and other entertainment.

This festival is happening all weekend

