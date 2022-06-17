Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies apprehended a man after a pursuit spanned three different counties.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department alongside multiple other agencies arrested Randall Koth, 47, on outstanding warrants for both burglary and theft.

According to police, authorities received a tip that a car potentially contained Koth and was eastbound on U.S. 30. When confronted by police, the car failed to stop and a pursuit entailed.

The car released two women on the side of the road near C.R. 200 N. before continuing on U.S. 30 to S.R. 13. The car then left the road and drove into a cemetery. Koth then fled from the car on Epworth Forest Road, where he was later caught in a wooded area.

Officers located multiple narcotics inside of the car after the chase. Investigators were also able to recover items from twenty burglaries in Syracuse, North Webster, Milford, and Warsaw.

The investigation is still currently on-going.

