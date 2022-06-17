Advertisement

South Bend man charged in deadly May shooting

John Parnell Thomas of South Bend has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a South Bend man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting back in May.

John Thomas, 30, of South Bend was charged with the murder of Eric Johnson, 32, of South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, Johnson was shot and killed shortly after midnight on May 14, 2020, in the 3700 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard.

While officers were investigating, police were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Street, where they found Annaliese Matson, 25, dead from a gunshot wound.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Thomas with one count of murder and a second count of firearm enhancement.

The sentencing range for murder is 45-65 years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years. Mr. Thomas is currently being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The investigation of Ms. Matson’s death remains under review.

