Oaklawn hosts the Living Undeterred Tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A compelling presentation about mental health Thursday, as Oaklawn hosts the founder of a non-profit who lost his son to a drug overdose.

The event was held at the St. Joseph County Public Library.

Jeff Johnston, of Living Undeterred, is taking a 95-day trip across the country to share his story.

Johnston lost his son in 2016.

“In our case our son Seth was poisoned by fentanyl and heroine. We say overdose now, but we are trying to change that narrative because it wasn’t an overdose. Fentanyl is a poison ... at least the ones on the street,” he said.

Five years later he lost his wife.

“She died from alcohol abuse, which I like to attribute to the grief of losing a child. As I say, some mountains are just to hard to climb,” said Johnston.

A year ago, Johnston said he bought an RV and started driving around the country, as part of the Living Undeterred Tour.

He says he wants to raise awareness about mental health, substance abuse and addiction.

“So our talk is Living Undeterred, better not bitter, and we are trying to not tell people but show people that you can live an inspired life by doing good intentionally with the objective of helping others,” said Johnston.

Johnston also wrote a book called This One’s For You: An Inspirational Journey Through Addiction, Death & Meaning.

“And I am trying to show people that we all have a why and once you find your why, you will find your way,” Johnston said.

Leslie Weirich, a suicide prevention specialist at Oaklawn, also spoke on Thursday.

She also lost her son, Austin, in 2016.

“On September 10th, of 2016, which is actually World Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day, we received a knock on our door at two-thirty in the morning to tell us that our 20-year-old son Austin, who was a junior Wabash College and played football, had taken his life,” said Weirich.

Weirich is now a national advocate and founder of Leslie’s Hope.

“I know our story has power and I know it’s meant to be shared. So this is what we do and we will continue to do it as long as we can,” said Weirich.

