Multi-neighborhood garage sale underway in South Bend
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four South Bend neighborhoods have come together to coordinate a massive garage sale weekend.
The big sale kicks off on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The participating neighborhoods are Fox Run, Nature’s Gate, Augustine Lakes, and Westwood Hills @ Elbel.
The sale will have different vendors with lots of gently used clothes, toys, sports gear, and other household items.
