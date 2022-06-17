Multi-neighborhood garage sale underway in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four South Bend neighborhoods have come together to coordinate a massive garage sale weekend.

The big sale kicks off on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The participating neighborhoods are Fox Run, Nature’s Gate, Augustine Lakes, and Westwood Hills @ Elbel.

The sale will have different vendors with lots of gently used clothes, toys, sports gear, and other household items.

Multi-neighborhood garage sale in South Bend. (WNDU)

