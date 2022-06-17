Advertisement

Michigan man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with pre-teen daughter

Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man who convinced his pre-teen daughter that fathers routinely have sex with their children now faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

On Thursday, a jury found Jason Fedewa, 45, of Marcellus, MI, guilty on three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Fedewa faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, including a mandatory minimum 25 years without parole.

Fedewa is scheduled to be sentenced on August 12.

