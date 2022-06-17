Irish arrive in Omaha for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish baseball team has officially arrived in Omaha, Nebraska for the 2022 College World Series.

This is Notre Dame’s 3rd CWS appearance in program history, and their first since 2002.

The official schedule for the first two days of the College World Series were announced Monday night. Notre Dame will face Texas in the second game of the tournament on Friday night at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

The Irish and the Longhorns are also in a bracket with Oklahoma and Texas A&M. It’ll be a double-elimination tournament between these four teams, with the winner heading to a best-of-three final, where they’ll face the winner of the second bracket that includes Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Stanford.

