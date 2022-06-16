Advertisement

Things are kicking off for the 34th Elkhart Jazz Festival

The 34th Elkhart Jazz Festival
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Music runs deep in Elkhart. Since 1988, the Elkhart Jazz Festival has combined small town hospitality with the excitement of big city jazz.

Thursday evening, starting at 7 p.m., the festival is kicking off with a free concert by ‘Truth in Jazz,’ at the Lerner Theater, and ticketed performances at the Wellfield Botanic Garden.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, five main stages throughout the city will showcase hundreds of performers, and pop-up shows will also be taking place at various locations.

With food trucks, fireworks, and of course great music, there will be something for everyone.

“We’re going to have multiple stages with programmed music throughout the weekend, both indoor and outdoor,” says Ben Decker, the President of Elkhart Festivals Inc.

The festival is huge for the city of Elkhart and for its local businesses, who organizers say are always excited to participate.

“We get a lot of guests that come into Elkhart both staying in hotels, dining, shopping, and it really does just create a whole different vibe here for this weekend of the year. So we really look forward to hosting for our guests that are coming from all around the country,” Decker says.

To purchase tickets, or for information on headliners, pop-up show locations, parking information, and more, click here.

