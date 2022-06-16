South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Say goodbye to Bendix.

A huge piece of the past is being demolished on South Bend’s west side.

The demolition permit calls for the destruction of five separate buildings with nearly 400,000 square feet of space (buildings 2, 2A, 2B, 3, and 3A).

“I was talking to a couple people, and they looked at me and they were like, ‘what do you mean it’s coming down?’ I said it’s coming down, it’s tore down, there is not going to be no more Bendix as we know it,” Rebecca Niedbalski told 16 News Now.

Protective perimeter fencing for the project stretches from gate 8 off Westmoor clear down the 700-block of Bendix Drive.

“It’s sad to see the building be tore down. It’s a part of history in our community for probably almost 100 years already,” said Bendix Retiree Tom Zmyslo. “When I grew up as a child, had my bedroom window open, I could listen to the PA system at night. I would hear the PA system calling people’s names in the plant. Then I come to work there after I got out of the service, in 1968, and worked there for over 30 years.”

Zmyslo says the targeted space formerly housed Bendix Automotive and Energy Controls operations.

The property is now owned by Honeywell Aerospace.

The company provided a written statement saying, “Last year Honeywell made the decision to consolidate some of our operations at the South Bend site into fewer buildings. These changes left us with unused buildings that no longer meet Honeywell’s standards, so they are being demolished.”

The statement goes on to say the project has no impact on the amount of work taking place in the plant, and no jobs are being eliminated as a result.

“Not right now, there’s no plans in the works to rebuild or to redevelop the land,” said South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis, Jr., but obviously it’s an opportunity to begin that discussion because we see that that land is being cleared, and as always, when you have a shovel ready project that, goes to sites that are cleared out.”

