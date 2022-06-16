South Bend Community Schools serves kids free meals all summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community Schools announces their Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with Chartwells Discovery Kitchen, which serves free summer meals to children.

Each Thursday until the end of July, Discovery Kitchen Live will be at a local park serving fresh and nutritious meals for free.

“We have chefs in the school district that travel with our lovely Discovery Mobile Teaching Cart, and it gives interactive ways for the chefs to interact with the kids and get them to try different foods and be able to sample things that may not try at lunchtimes because it looks a little different and they’re kind of unsure. So, it’s a nice way for them to be able to try the food before they have to make that choice and you know, expose them, and if they like it, then their like, oh my gosh, and when are you coming in, and they’ll eat it for lunch and then just opening up part of the education piece so they get to try different things,” said Tanera Winters, Resident District Manager for South Bend School’s Food and Nutrition Program.

Each week will have a theme, and chefs will introduce kids to fare with inspirations from all around the world and give them recipe cards so families can try cooking them at home.

“Get the kids to eat healthy without maybe them knowing it so much, and create that pallet for them, so they chose healthy foods and introduce new things like hummus and different things like that. So, some students hadn’t had hummus before, we tried that, and they’re like oh, you know, some of them are like this is good, and then some were like yeah I don’t think so, but getting them to step out of that comfort zone and try different things and having the cafeteria be a safe place where they can try different things is one of the goals and just educating them about healthy eating and why is it good for you and it’s the fuel for your body, so, all those good things.”

This week’s theme was Italy, and kids were treated to Turkey Parmesan Italiano Burgers.

“We started discovery kitchen during Covid is kind of when we were able to introduce it, and we did some Facebook live streams with some cooking demonstrations. So, we started it then, and we’ve continued it on and introduced our mobile teaching cart this year to the schools, so a for a few years.”

This Summer’s Discovery Kitchen Live locations, times, and themes:

· Southeast Park – June 16 @ 11:30am-12:30pm – Italy

· Walker Park – June 23 @ 11am-12pm – Southwest US / Tex-Mex

· Muessel Grove Park – June 30 @ 11:30am-12:30pm – Mexico

· Potawatomi Park – July 7 @ 11am-1pm – Hawaiian

· Howard Park – July 14 @ 11am-1pm – Greece

· Kennedy Park – July 21 @ 11:30am-12:30pm – TBD

· Keller Park – July 28 @ 12pm-1pm – TBD

