Shooting victim’s mother pleads with public for justice

Danielle Ramsey, pictured left, pleads with the community to help prevent gun violence.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details following a deadly shooting on South Bend’s east side.

Police say 28-year-old Curtis Shelby was killed after multiple shots were fired near 33rd and Marshall Avenue last Monday night.

On Wednesday, community advocates went door-to-door, imploring their neighbors to stand together to stop the violence.

“Well I think, you know, the word needs to be, needs to get out, you know period. If people, you know are just going to sit behind your closed doors and not try and be proactive about scenarios like this, nothing is going to change,” said Danielle Ramsey, the victim’s mother.

Ramsey said they’re hoping to discourage future gun violence by raising awareness and sharing any information that could help police.

