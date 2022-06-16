Advertisement

SBPD hosts 15th annual Fallen Officer Blood Drive

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department hosted its 15th annual Fallen Officer Blood Drive on Thursday.

The drive was held in partnership with the South Bend Medical Foundation to honor fallen police officers.

All donors received two $10 gift cards to Martin’s Super Markets. It took place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Bend Police Department on Sample Street.

The South Bend Medical Foundation says it accepts all blood types, but the foundation is desperately looking for O negative (O-) and O positive (O+).

“During the summer and the holiday months, the blood supply plummets,” says MaryAnn Gast, donor recruiter for the South Bend Medical Foundation. “And we supply all the local hospitals. Between the accidents and shootings, we need all blood types, and it’s really low right now.”

If you’re interested in donating blood, you can sign up online at www.givebloodnow.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool.
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
Police respond to an incident on Huey St. around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
South Bend Police respond to shooting on Huey Street
A Chicago father faces murder charges in the deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old...
Dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

Latest News

College World Series Opening Ceremony
College World Series Opening Ceremony
South Bend's old Bendix building demolished
Police: Investigation underway after 2 dead in Elkhart
South Bend's trash schedule changed next week.
Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend