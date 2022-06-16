SBPD hosts 15th annual Fallen Officer Blood Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department hosted its 15th annual Fallen Officer Blood Drive on Thursday.

The drive was held in partnership with the South Bend Medical Foundation to honor fallen police officers.

All donors received two $10 gift cards to Martin’s Super Markets. It took place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Bend Police Department on Sample Street.

The South Bend Medical Foundation says it accepts all blood types, but the foundation is desperately looking for O negative (O-) and O positive (O+).

“During the summer and the holiday months, the blood supply plummets,” says MaryAnn Gast, donor recruiter for the South Bend Medical Foundation. “And we supply all the local hospitals. Between the accidents and shootings, we need all blood types, and it’s really low right now.”

If you’re interested in donating blood, you can sign up online at www.givebloodnow.com.

