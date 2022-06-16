Advertisement

Riley Children’s Hospital pediatrician says COVID-19 vaccines are safe for kids

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Experts at Riley Children’s Hospital are spreading the word about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for young kids.

Pediatrician Sarah Bosslet says it’s important that people remember the pandemic is ongoing and children can still be at risk of severe illness.

“We have to make sure we get the message out there that COVID infection is a concern for children,” Dr. Bosslet says. “We hope your child gets through COVID in a very mild, you know, cough and cold. That would be great. But we have to make sure that we give your kiddos some vaccine information and some protection in their bodies so that they’re prepared if they get a COVID infection.”

This comes as the FDA advisory panel approved use of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children under the age of five.

That means vaccines are a step closer approval for the youngest Americans—and could be available next week.

