SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Huey St.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. One victim is reported and their condition is unknown at this time.

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.