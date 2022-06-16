Advertisement

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Jun. 16, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart say they are investigating after two dead people were located inside a home Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1300 block of W. Franklin Street just after 12:15 p.m. regarding a dead male and dead female inside a home. When they arrived, they found an adult man and adult woman suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol. At this time, the names of the deceased individuals are being withheld pending family notification.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is believed to be no immediate danger to the public. T

he Elkhart County Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

