One dead after crash involving motorcycle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Elkhart County on Wednesday.

It happened in the area of County Road 27 and County Road 20 just before 4:45 p.m.

Police say a Ford F150 was stopped in a driveway in the 58000 block of County Road 27 and was pulling out into the roadway when it was struck by a Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the Yamaha, identified as Jacob Smith, 23, of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old female passenger on the Yamaha was conscious and breathing, but she suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital.

The 80-year-old driver of the Ford F150 and his passenger were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

