Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth.

No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:

- Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday.

- Tuesday areas will have their service on Wednesdays. So on and so forth.

All city offices will also be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.