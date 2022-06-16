Advertisement

Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth.

No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:

- Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday.

- Tuesday areas will have their service on Wednesdays. So on and so forth.

All city offices will also be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

