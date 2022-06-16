Meeting held to discuss SBCSC facilities master plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gather at the St. Joseph County Public Library Wednesday to discuss future plans for South Bend Schools.

Last month, the corporation unveiled a facilities master plan.

That plan includes possibly repurposing Clay High School and converting schools into sixth through twelfth grade centers.

The corporation said it continues to lose students and this plan is one way to manage enrollment, facilities and resources.

The corporation also put together a task force - made up of random people - and hired a firm to be as objective as possible.

“This isn’t a task force for the operations, it’s just for facilities, so looking at the physical buildings and what do we do with them. So far our discussions have focused on high school and a little bit of middle school. So I think they want us to give advice and they are going to make a decision on a plan to go forward with the high school facilities. Do they keep all the high schools open? Do they close one? Do they take the building and change the programming?” said Dave Matthews, who is on the Facilities Master Plan Task Force.

This was the first public meeting.

The corporation said it hopes to create a plan by mid-October.

