Medical Moment: One infant’s battle with Tetralogy of Fallot

Each year, only around 1600 infants are diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot.

It’s a rare condition that affects the heart. The only treatment for this potentially fatal condition is surgery.

At 17-months-old, Emmett Watanbe is getting bigger and stronger every day, and mom and dad couldn’t be more relieved.

“The fact that he babbles, rolls around like that, plays with toys,” said Yatine Lee, Emmett’s mom.

When Yatine Lee was just 19-weeks pregnant, Emmett was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition involving a group of four heart defects.

The symptoms of tetralogy of Fallot can vary.

Depending on the amount of blood flow blocked, the symptoms may include: a bluish coloration of the skin caused by low blood oxygen levels, poor weight gain, tiring easily during play or exercise, irritability, prolonged crying, heart murmur, an abnormal, rounded shape of the nail bed in the fingers and toes, and sudden episodes of bluish skin during crying or feeding called tet spells. Tetralogy of Fallot is typically diagnosed during pregnancy or when a baby is an infant. However, depending on the severity of the defects and symptoms, the condition is sometimes not detected until adulthood.

“There’s a large hole in the heart and then, generally, there’s some amount of blockage of blood flow being able to get to the lungs,” said Greg Adamson, MD, a pediatric cardiologist at Stanford Children’s Health.

Emmett’s case quickly became exceptional. At 27-weeks-old, he was born by emergency c-section after the placenta began shutting down and his growth was stunted.

“He weighed only about 600 grams, which is about the size of a fourteen-ounce soda bottle. And at that point, his heart was only the size of a grape,” Dr. Adamson continued.

In addition, his intestines had twisted and cut off their blood supply.

“It was a Saturday night at a 10′o’clock and we get called into the hospital,” Lee recalled.

Doctors fixed one health crisis and then four days later, doctors placed a stent, less than a centimeter long, in Emmett to get blood to his lungs.

“We had never performed this procedure in a baby as small as Emmett,” Dr. Adamson said.

These actions during surgery will improve blood flow to the lungs and the rest of the body and without them the baby may not grow and develop properly.

Arrhythmias are a common problem after tetralogy of Fallot repair surgery, so doctors may prescribe medications. A leaky pulmonary valve may also become a problem for an adult with repaired tetralogy of Fallot and they may need to have their pulmonary valve eventually replaced. Infants typically live healthy lives after TOF surgery, but will require regular follow-up visits with a cardiologist.

Two additional stents, and four months later, Emmett weighed seven pounds and was ready for open heart surgery. Eight months after he was born, Emmett was ready to come home.

“To see where he is today, I think it’s pretty incredible,” his mom said.

