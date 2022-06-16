Holy Cross Village cuts ribbon on Dujarie House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross Village held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new care center.

Sponsored by the Brothers of Holy Cross, the Holy Cross Continuing Care Retirement Community completed the construction and remodeling of the Dujarie House.

The project began in 2018 but was delayed many years due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Holy Cross Village is a campus that provides a continuum of care for our residents. From Independent living options through assisted living and then over here to Dujarie House. The purpose of this area of the campus is to serve our residents so our residents know that they live here and that this is their home for the rest of their life, and we will help provide safety and services for them throughout that entire time period,” said Mo Miller, Chairman of the Board at Holy Cross Village.

The new and upgraded facility will offer skilled nursing and therapy, memory care suites, and long-term care for its residents.

“We not only have local residents here, but we have residents from all around the country, and they bring with them an abundance of experience and knowledge and are really open and wonderful to one another, and this is just a celebration of the fact that we have navigated through the last few years of the pandemic and we are open for business, and we are happy to serve you, so please come out and visit us and see what we have to offer.”

The house is named Jacques-François Dujarié, founder of the Brothers of St. Joseph that eventually became the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Holy Cross Village also completed the Gardens and Pathways project behind the building so residents can enjoy a stroll through nature.

For more information or to schedule a visit, call (574) 251-2235, email hello@HolyCrossVillage.com, or visit online at www.HolyCrossVillage.com.

