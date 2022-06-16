Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association raises money for Ukraine

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association said they’ve reached their goal of raising money for Ukraine.

They’ve collected over $2500 dollars for refugees from the war and are thanking the public for their support.

The money was given to the World Compassion Network who has contacts in Poland helping refugees who are fleeing Ukraine which is under attack by Russia.

“We greatly appreciate the support of everyone who helped us to collect monies to help with relief for Ukrainians,” noted Ken Locke, President of the GWMA. “Please pray for a peaceful resolution to this situation.”

They’re asking that everyone continue praying for a peaceful end to the war.

