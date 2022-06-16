Goshen businesses left without power after severe storms

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As crews continue to restore power across Michiana, several businesses in Goshen are still feeling the heat.

“Our power went off and can’t get nobody out there to fix it,” Goshen resident Delmas Davis says.

And for folks like Josh Wakeman, who manages Goshen Floor Mart on US-33, keeping it open on Wednesday was simply too hot to handle.

“We’re closing. It’s just too hot. We got done with what we can. But before the temperature gets any higher, we just need to get out of here. We don’t have any air here in general but without any fans, it’s way too hot,” Wakeman said.

Though, Goshen Floor Mart wasn’t the only doors with closed signs on them Wednesday.

Just down the road on US-33, Gindor Manufacturing, Prairie Market, and RV transport company Wave Express were closed due to no power.

“We just obviously don’t have the resources with no computers, phones being down. We are just trying to get by with what we can. With everything shut down and you can’t use computers or phones, you’re dead in the water,” Wakeman says.

Right around the corner and quarter mile down the road, NIPSCO crews continued to try and reconnect cables and downed power lines throughout the day.

There with them was homeowner Delmas Davis who says he, like many others in the neighborhood, were still waiting for their power to be restored.

“There is no way of keeping cool. No way, no way. Just no way. No electricity. And everything is run by electricity and we have no electricity,” Davis said.

But as frustrating as it was, Davis said he understood crews were doing whatever they can to try and keep up.

“I’m sure there is so much they can do, places they have to stay in and get. I understand that,” Davis said.

NIPSCO crews say they are working as fast and efficiently as they can to restore all power.

On Wednesday, officials said their goal was to have all powered restored by 8 p.m., but it is likely efforts could continue up until after midnight.

