First Alert Forecast: Staying Hot and Humid Today, A Break from the Heat Coming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A few thunderstorms move through before 8am. After that the leftover clouds clear quickly and then it is full sunshine as we head through the afternoon. Highs will remain in the lower 90s during the afternoon with a heat index in the middle to upper 90s. A touch lower humidity than yesterday with a break coming over the next few days. High of 92 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a breeze from the north and west. Temperatures will drop through the 70s and into the upper 60s by the morning. This is due to a drop in humidity later in the evening. We finally get a break from all the moisture in the air over the next few days. Low of 67 degrees.

FRIDAY: Much cooler with lower humidity to end the work week. Highs will reach only to about 80 degrees by the afternoon with lower humidity. It could still feel like the middle 80s, but much better than the last few days. Tons of sunshine will continue to fill the skies. High of 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Staying cooler through Saturday will all the sunshine sticking around. Humidity will remain extremely low, and it will feel very nice across Michiana throughout the weekend. High of 78 degrees.

LONG RANGE: The humidity remains lower on Sunday as Dad heats up the grill, the temperatures will follow into early next week. Father’s Day looks great for any outdoor plans with highs back in the middle 80s. Then as the sunny skies continue and the humidity continues to rise again, high temperatures will jump back into the middle to upper 90s to begin next week. A second heat wave is looking possible. A few chances for showers or storms move back into the forecast through the middle and end of next week, this could bring temps down a bit by next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 15th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 94

Wednesday’s Low: 77

Precipitation: 0.00″

