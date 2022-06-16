Advertisement

Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 U.S. sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, were left out.

Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Inglewood and Santa Clara, California, were the holdovers.

FIFA announced its selections Thursday for the first World Cup with three co-hosts, also picking three Mexican cities and two in Canada.

The U.S. selections included none of the nine stadiums used at the 1994 World Cup. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium were the only ones remaining in contention, and they were among the sites dropped in the final round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool.
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
Police respond to an incident on Huey St. around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
South Bend Police respond to shooting on Huey Street
A Chicago father faces murder charges in the deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old...
Dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

Latest News

College World Series Opening Ceremony
College World Series Opening Ceremony
South Bend's old Bendix building demolished
The drive was held in partnership with the South Bend Medical Foundation to honor fallen police...
SBPD hosts 15th annual Fallen Officer Blood Drive
Police: Investigation underway after 2 dead in Elkhart