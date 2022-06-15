Wednesday’s Child: Logan’s search

(WNDU) - There are foster kids who need a permanent placement with a forever family. Grant Me Hope sent us this story of 12-year-old Logan, a wise young man with several interests.

“I really like to play with Legos. Usually when I build with Legos, I’m building either spaceships or Lego swords or something,” said Logan. “I like to play a lot of Lego games.”

Logan would like to be connected with a family that likes to travel. He hopes to visit Orlando, Florida someday.

“There’s an attraction over there about Harry Potter and I’m big into Harry Potter,” said Logan.

Logan has a bright future and he’s willing to work hard to reach his dreams. He hasn’t quite settled on a career goal.

“A couple of things have crossed my mind. I’ve been wanting to be a doctor. I’ve wanted to be a lawyer. I’ve also thought about a graphic artist,” said Logan.

Perhaps Logan should work at a zoo. He is a huge fan of animals.

“I would like to have a few pets. Well, more than a few,” admitted Logan. “I’m looking at hamsters, cats and dogs, all at the same time. But at the same time, I want exotic animals. I want tarantulas, I want snakes, I want stuff like that.”

Logan has a great sense of humor and likes to make people laugh.

If you would like to learn more about Logan, click here for links to Grant Me Hope and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

www.grantmehope.org

https://www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=48157

