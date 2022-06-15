Advertisement

‘Third Thursdays in the Mish’ kicks off tomorrow

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow is the very first “Third Thursday” in Mishawaka.

“Third Thursdays in the Mish” is a monthly community event and connects local businesses and parks.

Tomorrow, you can walk along the Riverwalk from Central Park to Kamm’s Island and stop at businesses offering food, drinks, and special deals, such as Doc Pierce’s, Chicory Café, and Scoobies.

Musicians and other activities will also be placed around the Riverwalk.

It’s all going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating gas station robbery in South Bend
James Edwards
Goshen man arrested after being accused of rape
Trees fall on cars and power lines in St. Joe County
Storm causes trees to fall on cars, power lines in St. Joseph County
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More record-setting heat on Wednesday
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Merrifield Pool closes until further notice.
Merrifield Pool closes until further notice
Goshen businesses left without power after severe storms.
Goshen businesses left without power after severe storms
South Bend Medical Foundation raising money for Ukraine through blood donations
SBPD hosting 15th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive on Thursday
Wednesday's Child: Logan's search