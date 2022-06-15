‘Third Thursdays in the Mish’ kicks off tomorrow

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow is the very first “Third Thursday” in Mishawaka.

“Third Thursdays in the Mish” is a monthly community event and connects local businesses and parks.

Tomorrow, you can walk along the Riverwalk from Central Park to Kamm’s Island and stop at businesses offering food, drinks, and special deals, such as Doc Pierce’s, Chicory Café, and Scoobies.

Musicians and other activities will also be placed around the Riverwalk.

It’s all going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

