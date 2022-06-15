Teens are invited to make music at the library this summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library’s River Park Branch is inviting kids and teens to various activities this summer.

Today, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Teen Music Makers event is inviting kids aged 10 and up to learn the basics of music making using supplied laptops and computer software.

Using the FL Studio program, instructors will demo how to use the software before allowing participants to create freely, and the branch’s manager says it is a great way for teens to get creative.

“We think that content creation is kind of a cool thing. It’s good to have something for the kids to work with, with a computer,” says Joe Sipocz, the manager of the River Park Branch.

