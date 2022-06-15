Advertisement

Teens are invited to make music at the library this summer

Teen Music MAkers program invites kids ages 10 and up to learn basic music software and how to make music.
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library’s River Park Branch is inviting kids and teens to various activities this summer.

Today, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Teen Music Makers event is inviting kids aged 10 and up to learn the basics of music making using supplied laptops and computer software.

Using the FL Studio program, instructors will demo how to use the software before allowing participants to create freely, and the branch’s manager says it is a great way for teens to get creative.

“We think that content creation is kind of a cool thing. It’s good to have something for the kids to work with, with a computer,” says Joe Sipocz, the manager of the River Park Branch.

For more information on the event and other upcoming events at the St. Joseph County Public Library, click here.

