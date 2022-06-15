St. Joseph County solar farm project tabled

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One step closer, then one step back.

The St. Joseph County solar farm project gets tabled at a council meeting Tuesday night.

The proposed project would cost $165 million.

The council said it wants to review the agreement in more depth.

“I am glad that they are watch-dogging for us...I feel like that’s what’s going on. They are making sure all the language in that contract supports the community standards they stand for,” said Keith Claro with IBEW local 153.

Claro is with the local electrician union.

He said he wants to make sure local workers are used.

“We’ve got to watch the language that’s used in that agreement and the language that I saw that was proposed to my union, ‘if available.’ They would use union labor ‘if available’. We have a list of over 300 people that would like to have a union job,” he said.

“In this agreement we have pledged that seventy-five percent will be local jobs,” said Development Manager with Lightsource BP.

Lightsource BP is behind Project Honeysuckle.

They want to build a 1,000-acre solar farm in Olive Township.

“...The local school district is going to be getting about two point five million over those thirty years. There’s going to be around 150-200 jobs during construction,” said Jacobs.

“When we bring a company in and give them tax dollars, like BP Lightsource, we just want them to adhere to those community standards,” said Claro.

The council will talk about this project again at an upcoming meeting.

The project did win approval from the St. Joseph County Commissioners last week.

