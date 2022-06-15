St. Joe County Commissioner Andy Kostielney set to resign

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney is stepping down.

16 News Now caught up with Kostielney, who reflected on his time in office.

“It’s been amazing, this will mark almost the end of 20 years of public service from a government side and 14 years on the board of commissioners, 10 years as a president,” Kostielney said. “We’ve accomplished so many things. We’ve created a Department of Economic Development for the first time in our history that’s really led to some amazing things.”

Kostielney’s last day is scheduled for August 26.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.