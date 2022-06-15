Advertisement

St. Joe County Commissioner Andy Kostielney set to resign

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney is stepping down.

16 News Now caught up with Kostielney, who reflected on his time in office.

“It’s been amazing, this will mark almost the end of 20 years of public service from a government side and 14 years on the board of commissioners, 10 years as a president,” Kostielney said. “We’ve accomplished so many things. We’ve created a Department of Economic Development for the first time in our history that’s really led to some amazing things.”

Kostielney’s last day is scheduled for August 26.

