Advertisement

‘Squid Game’ reality game show coming to Netflix

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game."...
This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Netflix announced "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition show, based on the series.(Noh Juhan | Netflix | Netflix via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A reality show inspired by Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” is coming to the streaming service, but with far less dire consequences promised for contestants.

In the South Korean-produced drama, players’ lives were at stake. With “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the “worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix said Tuesday in announcing the reality show.

The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for a “life-changing reward of $4.56 million,” Netflix said in a release. They’ll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges aimed at whittling down the field.

“For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world,” the release said, a reference to the overseer of the drama’s deadly game. The game show, which will be filmed in Britain, is recruiting contestants online.

A release date for the new show was not announced.

The original series pitted hundreds of players with financial woes against each other in a violent contest for a potential multimillion-dollar prize. Losers were killed throughout the contest.

The drama is deemed by Netflix as its most popular, with more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It’s been renewed for season two with series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk aboard, Netflix said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating gas station robbery in South Bend
Trees fall on cars and power lines in St. Joe County
Storm causes trees to fall on cars, power lines in St. Joseph County
James Edwards
Goshen man arrested after being accused of rape
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More record-setting heat on Wednesday
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
The Supreme Court justice's would-be attacker called 911 on himself.
911 call from alleged Brett Kavanaugh plot released
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
The St. Joseph Indians had a great spring season under first-year Athletic Director Stephen...
South Bend Saint Joe celebrates spring state champions
A total of 260 VHS tapes were featured in the auction event, bringing in a total of $584,750.
Sealed VHS tape sets auction record with $75,000 sale