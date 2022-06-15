South Bend Saint Joe celebrates spring state champions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph Indians had a great spring season under first-year Athletic Director Stephen Anthony.

And what better way to celebrate his work anniversary than honoring the school’s three state champion teams for the spring season on Tuesday night!

The female tennis duo of Anni and Ashi Amalnathan won the school’s first state gold medal in girls’ tennis. The duo beat Carmel’s best duo twice on their way to an undefeated season as a pair. They were asked to play singles and doubles with other partners, when both only lost once, all season.

Meanwhile, the boys’ lacrosse team won its program’s first state title, beating top-ranked Guerin Catholic 8-7. Last season, the Indians lost in the state championship to Guerin Catholic by just one goal. Their motto this season was “one goal,” and they scored two goals in about a minute to win this season by one goal.

The softball team also won its first state title in program history, beating Tri-West Hendricks 1-0 in extra innings with a walk-off single by Berkley Zache that scored Haley West. The team did not allow a run all postseason on their way to the title. It’s also the first title for Head Coach Earl Keith in 17 years coaching at Saint Joseph.

“Oh, it was a tremendous first year, tremendous spring season... finished on a high note,” Anthony said. “All the teams this spring did so well. Not only the three teams we celebrated tonight, we just had a wonderful season, wonderful spring season. And again, I’m just so proud of what we’ve accomplished.

“Certainly, the future’s very bright here at Saint Joseph,” he added. “I came here to Saint Joseph with high hopes, high expectations, big goals, big dreams. And just to see the student athletes achieve this level of success, it just gives you so much promise, gives us so much hope for the future.”

