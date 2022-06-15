Advertisement

South Bend man sentenced 15 years for deadly 2020 shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a deadly shooting back in May 2020.

It happened in the 1100 block of East McKinley Avenue. Kelvin Stanford, Jr., 17, was killed and another minor was hurt.

Jaylin Tucker, 19, was originally charged with murder and attempted murder, but the case ended in a hung jury.

Last month, Tucker admitted to killing Stanford and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He is also charged with attempted battery with a deadly weapon.

Jaylin Tucker
Jaylin Tucker(St. Joseph County Police Department)

