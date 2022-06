SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is hosting its 15th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive on Thursday.

It will take place at the police station, located at 701 W. Sample Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re interested in donating blood, you can sign up online at www.givebloodnow.com.

