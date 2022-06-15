Rentals available for canoeing, kayaking at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do this Father’s Day, you can head to Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park!

Kayak and canoe rentals are available from now until Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Renters must be at least 18, and adults must accompany anyone younger than that.

Rental packages include the vessels, paddles and required life jackets.

You can visit sjcparks.org for more information, including rental fees.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.