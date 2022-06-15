Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A disagreement over a milkshake escalated into a shooting at a Philadelphia Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monday.

The incident ended with a 17-year-old employee getting hit in the leg and a suspect landing in custody.

Philadelphia police said a disgruntled customer driving for DoorDash lost his cool and fired a gun at the restaurant.

“We are not going to tolerate kids doing the right thing with individuals firing a gun over something minor,” said Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker.

A bullet from the gun hit a team member with the fast-food restaurant in the leg.

According to police, the argument started when only one milkshake was included in the driver’s order, who was demanding a second.

Authorities said the driver pulled out a gun and placed it on his lap.

A manager then brought employees back into the store before the shooting happened, with the driver taking off.

But eventually, police said they tracked the driver to an address where positive identification was made.

Authorities said they asked the district attorney’s office to seek a high bail to keep the man behind bars.

The injured employee is expected to survive the shooting, according to police.

