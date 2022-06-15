NorthWood introduces new girls’ basketball head coach

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The NorthWood girls’ basketball program has found its new head coach, replacing Mark Heeter.

Taylor Burkhart was named the fifth head coach in Black Swish history after stops in Wawasee, Brownsburg, and Bremen.

As a player, he was coached by Hall of Famer Bill Patrick at Tippecanoe Valley and played at the college level at the University of Saint Francis.

Burkhart explained why he and NorthWood are such a good fit for each other.

“Being around the community, and around the area, NorthWood’s been strong,” Burkhart says. “Not just academically, but athletically. So, one thing I love—always driving by the school was you go by, and you see championships for academics and athletics, and their motto is a tradition of excellence.

“I mean I kept up with NorthWood,” he added. “I’ve played against them growing up, coached against them a little bit from the different schools I’ve been at. So, I know it’s a really strong area, just high support from the community, high expectations, so I can’t think of a better place to be at.”

Burkhart takes over a program that won a state title back in 2020.

