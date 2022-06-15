Advertisement

New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Mishawaka are implementing some new rules and safety measures after police responded to a “large fight” at the Merrifield Pool complex on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the complex in the 1000 block of E. Mishawaka Avenue around 7:30 p.m. regarding a large fight in progress involving approximately 25-30 minors inside and outside of the complex.

Police say some of the minors shot airsoft guns at pool staff and others, along with taking part in other physical altercations. When officers arrived, they broke up numerous fights and dispersed the crowd off the property.

Once the scene was secured, medics tended to one minor that suffered cuts to the hand and arm. This was caused by the minor punching his hand through a window to an entry door.

No other injuries were reported to police.

Police served two minors with banishment orders from all city park properties due to their actions at the pool. No arrests were made, but the investigation into this incident is active.

The Mayor’s Office, along with the city’s parks department and police department, met today to discuss safety measures for the pool complex. Merrifield Pool Complex will be closed until all safety measures are in place.

These measures include, but not limited to:

  • The complex will operate on Season Pass entry only, which includes youth, adult, senior and family passes.
  • Season passes will require a valid driver’s license or a valid state ID.
  • Security Officers on property during public open swim hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Any person under 18 years of age must be accompanied with a parent or guardian to enter complex.
  • No bags allowed outside the locker rooms.
  • Security Cameras will be installed in and around the complex.
  • Extra Police Patrols will be seen during these hours.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating gas station robbery in South Bend
James Edwards
Goshen man arrested after being accused of rape
Trees fall on cars and power lines in St. Joe County
Storm causes trees to fall on cars, power lines in St. Joseph County
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More record-setting heat on Wednesday
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

To make matters worse, the outages came on one of the hottest days of the year so far.
Monday night storms leave thousands without power in Michiana
The St. Joseph Indians had a great spring season under first-year Athletic Director Stephen...
South Bend Saint Joe celebrates spring state champions
Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated...
Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
We continue to talk about how dangerously hot it is outside... but, we wanted to put it in...
Heatwave: Is it really hot enough to bake cookies in your car?