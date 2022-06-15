New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Mishawaka are implementing some new rules and safety measures after police responded to a “large fight” at the Merrifield Pool complex on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the complex in the 1000 block of E. Mishawaka Avenue around 7:30 p.m. regarding a large fight in progress involving approximately 25-30 minors inside and outside of the complex.

Police say some of the minors shot airsoft guns at pool staff and others, along with taking part in other physical altercations. When officers arrived, they broke up numerous fights and dispersed the crowd off the property.

Once the scene was secured, medics tended to one minor that suffered cuts to the hand and arm. This was caused by the minor punching his hand through a window to an entry door.

No other injuries were reported to police.

Police served two minors with banishment orders from all city park properties due to their actions at the pool. No arrests were made, but the investigation into this incident is active.

The Mayor’s Office, along with the city’s parks department and police department, met today to discuss safety measures for the pool complex. Merrifield Pool Complex will be closed until all safety measures are in place.

These measures include, but not limited to:

The complex will operate on Season Pass entry only, which includes youth, adult, senior and family passes.

Season passes will require a valid driver’s license or a valid state ID.

Security Officers on property during public open swim hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Any person under 18 years of age must be accompanied with a parent or guardian to enter complex.

No bags allowed outside the locker rooms.

Security Cameras will be installed in and around the complex.

Extra Police Patrols will be seen during these hours.

