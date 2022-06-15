Monday night storms leave thousands without power in Michiana

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Some powerful storms on Monday night left thousands across Michiana without power.

To make matters worse, the outages came on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

“Worst timing possible,” said Dylan Steadman, Niles resident.

Steadman says he is still shaken by Monday night’s storms.

“The storms last night were probably the worst I’ve seen in a hot minute,” Steadman said.

But what he isn’t is hot… considering his home is being cooled by a generator.

“But some people aren’t as fortunate, which is really is unfortunate,” Steadman says.

And that’s the case for people like Ed Hartman and his wife, Connie.

“I just went to the garage; it was cool in there,” Hartman said. “But it has been pretty bad in this heat. You sit around and you can’t stay cool. Like she said, you wet yourself down, try to evaporate the moisture around your skin and cool you off.”

Just around the corner and down the road is the Fields family.

“I already had candles burning,” said Paula Fields.

“Yeah, we were ready for the power out because it was looking so ominous that we got to be prepared for everything,” said Dennis Fields.

Who not only have no power, but also no running water.

“You don’t have running water because of the well,” Paula said. “Everyone else turns on their faucet. We have city sewage, but we have well water. So, I just put bottles of water by the sinks to wash your hands or brush your teeth.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, most Indiana Michigan Power customers on the Indiana side of the state line now have their power back, but there are many customers in southwest Michigan who are still without power.

Meanwhile, Midwest Energy & Communications is reporting that thousands of customers in southwest Michigan are still without power.

NIPSCO is also still working to get power back for many of its customers in eastern areas of Indiana.

