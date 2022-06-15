Medical Moment: The mental health crisis happening with today’s teens

(WNDU) - Mental health disorders in teens have soared in recent years, and the COVID pandemic has only made things worse.

Teenagers in the U.S. are struggling when it comes to mental health.

Today, 1 in 5 suffer from at least one mental health disorder and studies show suicide rates have been increasing every year since 2007.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10-year-olds to 34-year-olds,” said Ian Adair, MS, an executive director at Gracepoint Foundation.

New research also suggests a teen’s mental health can affect their heart health later on. A study that looked at more than 20,000 subjects found adults who were more optimistic as a teen were less likely to develop cardiovascular disease. So how can you recognize the signs of trouble in your teen?

“I think a couple of the biggest signs that we see are when anyone starts to become really withdrawn, and they don’t want to participate in things they normally are excited about,” Adair continued.

Other possible indicators include trouble sleeping, negative thoughts or actions, changes in appetite, anxiety, irritability, or personality changes. If you notice these issues don’t try to immediately solve them!

“We go into parent mode, we go into ‘fix it’ mode, we want to fix our kids no matter what’s wrong with them,” Adair explained.

Instead, listen to your child and encourage them to get professional help. It could spark a positive change that affects them for years to come.

Some of the most common mental health disorders in teens are depression, anxiety, eating disorders, personality disorders, and substance abuse disorders.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.