Heatwave: Is it really hot enough to bake cookies in your car?

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We continue to talk about how dangerously hot it is outside... but, we wanted to put it in perspective.

On Tuesday, we decided to see if it was hot enough to bake cookies in your car... and it was.

They were still a bit gooey after about five hours, but they were getting there.

And while this was fun, it highlights a very serious point—don’t leave kids or pets in your car when it’s hot outside.

In just 10 minutes, our baking sheet was almost 140 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, our digital thermometer overheated in the car and broke.

Cars that sit in the sun allow heat in through the glass. And with the heat trapped inside the car, it essentially works as an oven, just at lower temperatures.

